1. Get the list. Download this year’s shot list and keep it handy on your phone, or print it out so you can check off prompts as you capture them. The printable list (below) is perfect for saving to your phone!

2. Get inspired + start taking pictures. Find a prompt on the shot list and photograph it with whatever camera you have with you. Whether it be with you DSLR or your phone camera, every shot counts. You can take as many photos as you’d like to capture a shot list item and your photos may each contain multiple shot list items.

3. Share your summer fun with us between June 20 – August 31, 2024. We have two ways for you two share: Use the hashtag #ClickCommunityHunt24 and tag the shot list prompt in your photo (e.g., #watermelon or #whitewine) on your public Instagram account or share your photos with us in our dedicated Photo Hunt Image Share on Click Community. We will be featuring your photos on our @theclickcommunity feed all summer long!

4. Become a Click Community member! You do not have to be a member to participate but joining the community is a fabulous way to connect with others who love photography just as much as you do! You also get access to thousands of tutorials, conversations, and pro photographers that will help you take your photography to the next level! Join us here!